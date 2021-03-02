Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.