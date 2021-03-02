Aperio Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACW. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

