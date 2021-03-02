Aperio Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

