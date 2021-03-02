Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American National Group worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.