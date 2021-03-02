Aperio Group LLC Sells 18,243 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.