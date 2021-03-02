Aperio Group LLC Sells 259 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.