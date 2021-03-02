Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Cinemark worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

