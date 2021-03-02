Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 248.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,136.99. 99,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,231.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

