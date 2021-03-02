Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $70.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.44 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $74.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $285.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.40 million to $307.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $298.74 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $327.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,518. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $2,213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $161,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

