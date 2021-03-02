AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

