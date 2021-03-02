Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

