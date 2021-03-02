Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $10.51. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 87,813 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.