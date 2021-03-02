Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 139,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

