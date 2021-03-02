Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,148,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

