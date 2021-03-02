Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,434 shares of company stock worth $15,422,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. The stock had a trading volume of 254,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,713. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.