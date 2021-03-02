Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 1,480.4% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Archer stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

