Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.76

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.53. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 941,344 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

