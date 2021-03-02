Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.