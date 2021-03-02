Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Lessened by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

