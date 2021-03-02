Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

