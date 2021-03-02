Argent Capital Management LLC Has $82.24 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,331 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 2.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of D.R. Horton worth $82,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

DHI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,253. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

