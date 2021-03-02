Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,550. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.