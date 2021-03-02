Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLLI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.