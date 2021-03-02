Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after acquiring an additional 475,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,910,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $220.10. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. Oppenheimer lowered Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

