Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.31

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $167.59 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,698,508 coins and its circulating supply is 127,577,611 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.