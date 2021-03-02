Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 425 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.32.

BIDU opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

