Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,545 shares of company stock worth $8,515,120. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

