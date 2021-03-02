Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 728.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.54, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $123.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

