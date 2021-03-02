Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

MCO opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

