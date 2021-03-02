Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.