Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARLO opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

