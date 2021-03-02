ARP Americas LP Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ARP Americas LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 481,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,578 shares of company stock worth $980,542. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

