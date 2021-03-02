ARP Americas LP Sells 9,960 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ARP Americas LP lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

