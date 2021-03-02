ARP Americas LP Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 167,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

