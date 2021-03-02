Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of AMETEK worth $103,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE AME opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.