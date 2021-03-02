Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.60 Million Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,363 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $119,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

