Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $137.81 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $137,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

