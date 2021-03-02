Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 133,080 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133,080 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $230,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

