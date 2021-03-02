Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Arvinas stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.