Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Arvinas stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 in the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

