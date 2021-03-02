ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASM International has an average rating of Buy.

Get ASM International alerts:

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $275.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64. ASM International has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $302.00.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.