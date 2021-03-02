Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $80,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. 2,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.00. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.