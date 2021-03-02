Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $152,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

CWB traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. 16,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,357. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $92.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

