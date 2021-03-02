Assetmark Inc. Has $132.92 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,651 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $132,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 215,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.78. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

