Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384,587 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.78% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $99,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,023,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after buying an additional 111,257 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

SPAB remained flat at $$29.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,624. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.