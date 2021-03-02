Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

ARZGY stock remained flat at $$9.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARZGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

