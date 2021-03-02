Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 68,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,575. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

