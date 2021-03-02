Atheios (ATH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $55,776.48 and approximately $52.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.99 or 0.03188887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.79 or 0.00368063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.01096078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00451812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00384572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00256334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,464,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,270,594 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.