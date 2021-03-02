Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

Athenex stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 206,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,509. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $504.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

