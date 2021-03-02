Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT Raised to $33.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

ATNX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

